Determination propels Tigers varsity boys swim team

Mar. 7—MEXICO — From a spaghetti dinner hosted on zoom to more efficient practice sessions, the Mexico High School varsity boys swim team was determined to maintain its developmental pace during the most unconventional of seasons.

The Tigers suffered a narrow 94-92 setback at New Hartford on Feb. 26 to finish their condensed campaign with a 6-1 overall record. Mexico had no seniors on the team and is expected to bring back the entirety of its roster for next year.

The returning squad believes they gained valuable experience during a season that they were unsure would be conducted for much of the past year, and the chemistry among the group was strengthened as a result.

"One of the big things I think we've learned is that if we need anything on this team, we can always ask someone else, and I think this brought us closer, it allowed for all of us to really communicate if we needed help with something," said Kian Long, one of three junior captains and a 2020 state qualifier in diving.

Mexico made it through the season from the start of practice on Dec. 14 to its final meet on Feb. 26 without a positive COVID-19 test result, according to coach Shawn Parkhurst. The high school was closed temporarily after the holiday break in early January, which caused a two-week pause for the program just as meets were set to begin.

The Tigers continued to meet via zoom during the shutdown, working together on dryland exercises and holding regular discussions.

During that time, Parkhurst and several swimmers brainstormed the idea to move forward with their planned team spaghetti dinner despite not being able to gather.

Parkhurst and a few parents in the program started organizing and collected spaghetti and meatballs from Stefano's Pizzeria in Mexico, cupcakes from Damaino's and chocolate milk from Comley's Country Creamery, some of which was donated.

They organized a drive-through pickup at 5 p.m. at the high school and met on zoom soon after to eat their meals and chat. The team played a game to become better familiar with their teammates and stayed on the call for several hours, planning to play video games together before Parkhurst finally turned the host function over to his captains so that he could go to bed.

"We kind of bonded over this too," Long added. "We were all kind of confused as to how was this going to go and when we did get approved, we were sort of shocked. When we were closed, we would do practices virtually, so we were all on a zoom call about what we would do in the pool if we ever could get back. Communication definitely grew and hopefully will continue to grow because we're all coming back."

According to Parkhurst, Mexico finished with 37 season or personal-best times among the 39 official events in its last meet of the season. The meet prior, the team hit 29 personal bests among the 39 scored outings.

Mexico was led by a trio of junior captains — Long, Ryan Liedka and Tyler Warner — and boosted by several newcomers and steady risers over the course of the season.

Parkhurst credited the improvements of Collin Hatch, Calvin Hitzschke, Aiden DeGroff, Ayden Jensen, among several others who worked up to a traditional Section 3-qualifying time this year.

"I really think going forward with this team, if we can pick up were left off this year and have a full season, they're going to be a pretty strong, competitive team in the section," Parkhurst said.

The strides made by the young squad were even more remarkable to Parkhurst when he charted the amount of time and yards accumulated during practice for the entire season, and it equaled where the team would be coming out of holiday break approaching the stretch run of a traditional year.

The team had to condense their usual practice times during the year and also missed out on all the regular summer and fall preseason training.

"I think they really learned about how much a quality practice, versus just practice time, pays into how successful they're going to be," Parkhurst said. "We really focused on that throughout the season, making each set and rep count because it could be the last, you never know when we might get shut down."

The Tigers can also take the value of self-motivation and creating their own energy to fuel teammates after a season held with no fans around the pool and a handful of virtual meets.

Long described the unique nature of virtual competitions this year as "weird, different," but ultimately still fun and competitive.

"We still tried to push ourselves further and know we had to make our times a little faster," Long said. "It was difficult based on, you're normally used to knowing, OK, I have to go beat these two kids here at the same time, and now it's like, this guy I'm swimming against that I should see over there isn't here at all, but I still have to go beat him."