'Determination and intensity on show in outstanding Dundee win'

[BBC]

Happy Tuesday ‘Well fans! Having been 2-0 down at Dens Park, to come back to win 3-2 is absolutely outstanding.

I had put the passport back into my drawer after the St Mirren game, but there's still an outside chance of us sneaking into the top six if Dundee lose their next two games and we beat Hibs.

This season has been a whirlwind of highs and lows, but I can’t fault the performance on Saturday. The usual lack of defending at corners got us off to a poor start, but the determination and intensity we showed can’t be ignored.

I would like to take time to celebrate the shift Stephen O’Donnell put in against Dundee.

He often gets overlooked or overly criticised, but he has truly stepped up in the last few weeks and shown just how important he is for us. He has played for us since the summer of 2020 and throughout that journey he became captain and found himself playing for Scotland at the last Euros.

He is an excellent player, he just had to re-find his spark, and oh boy has he got that back now.