Detectives: Women's fight was cause of Arnold shooting

Aug. 9—A fight between two women resulted in four people, including a juvenile, being shot in Arnold on Sunday night, police said.

The shooting in the 2000 block of Kenneth Avenue, near Moore Street, was reported about 11:15 p.m.

According to Westmoreland County Detectives, who were called to help with the investigation, the incident started when two women were fighting. A relative of one of the women started shooting at people in a crowd, causing another person to shoot back.

The victims included three men and one boy, believed to be 15 or 16 years old, Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt said.

Officers saw blood at multiple locations in the street and found spent shell casings in an empty lot between 2003 and 2007 Kenneth, according to county detectives.

Doutt said the teen was driven to Allegheny Valley Hospital and was later flown to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh.

The victims underwent surgeries for their injuries and were hospitalized, county detectives said. No more information about the victims was being released because of the ongoing investigation.

At least two houses and three cars were hit by bullets, county detectives said.

No arrests had been made and no charges have been filed, but Doutt said police were investigating people of interest.

County detectives said investigators applied for multiple search warrants, and interviews were continuing throughout the day Monday and are expected to continue for the next few days.

At one point, there was a group of more than 50 people in the street, Doutt said.

Doutt said officers from multiple jurisdictions responded, including state police and officers from New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Upper Burrell, East Deer and Allegheny Valley Regional.

"We're very grateful for the help," he said. "There was a great response from neighboring communities. It's much appreciated."

