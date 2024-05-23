Detective Who Arrested Scottie Scheffler Disciplined for 'Failure to Activate' Body-Cam

Scheffler was charged with felony second-degree assault of a police officer, as well as three misdemeanors on May 17

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Scottie Scheffler on April 20, 2024

The Louisville Metro Police Department has disciplined Detective Bryan Gillis, the officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler on May 17

The department said Gillis violated a policy when he failed to activate his body-worn camera during the arrest

Scheffler's arraignment has been delayed until June 3

The Louisville Metro Police Department has disciplined the officer who arrested golfer Scottie Scheffler after determining the detective had violated a policy over body-camera footage.

On Thursday, May 23, Mayor Craig Greenberg and Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel spoke to reporters regarding the May 17 incident involving Scheffler, 27, and Detective Bryan Gillis at Valhalla Golf Club just hours before Scheffler was set to compete in the second round of the PGA Championship.

According to a memorandum released by the Louisville Metro Police Department after the press conference, the department found that "Detective Gillis failed to power on his body-worn camera" at the time of Scheffler's arrest, which violates the department's standing operating procedures.

Additionally, Det. Gillis completed a Failure to Activate form, in which he explained his "reason for not recording" and "what would have been captured" if his body-worn camera had been activated.

"I was requested to respond to fatal on Shelbyville Rd prior to my reporting time for the PGA. When I arrived I immediately started directing traffic in front of Gate 1, and never powered up my BWC," Det. Gillis wrote in the form.



Describing what the body-worn camera would have captured, the detective wrote, "While directing traffic in front of Gate 1 the PGA personnel stopped a bus from entering Gate 1. I observed a vehicle traveling in the opposing lanes coming at me. I stopped the driver and advised him he could to proceed because of the bus. He demanded to be let in, and proceeded forward against my directions. I was dragged/knocked down by the driver. I then proceeded to arrest the driver."



David Cannon/Getty Scottie Scheffler of The United States at 2024 PGA Championship on May 18

Related: Scottie Scheffler Arrested and Charged with Assaulting Police Officer on Drive to PGA Tournament

During the conference, Mayor Greenberg said it is "critically important" for officers to activate their body-worn cameras in order for the police department to "have evidence, to maintain community trust, to be transparent."

According to CNN, Det. Gillis has faced “corrective action" for the violation, though no further information was given on his penalization.

The Louisville Metro Police Department released two videos from the morning of Scheffler's arrest from a police dash cam and a fixed pole camera following Thursday's press conference.



Earlier in the week, Gwinn-Villaroel issued a statement that said, “The internal investigation is still ongoing. Any policy violations that are revealed through the course of the investigation will be appropriately addressed according to LMPD’s disciplinary protocol.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer , from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On the day of his arrest, Scheffler was charged with felony second-degree assault of a police officer, as well as three misdemeanors, including third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m., nearly an hour after a man was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus as he attempted to cross the street. PGA has since identified the man as vendor John Mills. Traffic to the golf course had been stopped and the second round, previously scheduled to start at 7:15 a.m., had been delayed by PGA of America officials to 8:35 a.m.

According to CNN, a police report said, “Subject refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground."

Scheffler's arraignment was originally scheduled for May 21, but was later postponed to June 3, his attorney Steve Romines confirmed. A Louisville attorney told Yahoo! Sports that one of the reasons for the delay is that "Scheffler needs to be present for the hearing."

He is scheduled to compete in the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, through May 26, according toYahoo!. After that, Scheffler is set to appear in the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, with the first round beginning on June 6.

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Scottie Scheffler of the United States

Related: Scottie Scheffler Admits to 'Shaking' with Fear During Arrest Before PGA Championship: 'My Head's Still Spinning'

On the day of his arrest, Scheffler, who welcomed son Bennett with his wife Meredith just days earlier on May 8, claimed he had been instructed to drive by police in a post on his Instagram Stories.



“This morning, I was proceeded as directed by police officers,” Scheffler wrote. “It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do.”



“I never intended to disregard any of the instructions,” he continued. “I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.”



During a press conference after competing in the second round, Scheffler said he was "shaking for like an hour" after his arrest.

"It was definitely a new feeling for me. [An officer] came out and we had a nice chat and then the officers inside the jail were tremendous," the golfer added at the time. "A couple of them made some jokes I think when they figured out who I was and what happened and how I ended up there."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.