Details why Tommy Rees chose Nick Saban over Brian Kelly in SEC jump

As you know by now, former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees left his post to take the same position on Nick Saban’s staff a week ago. It wasn’t the former Notre Dame quarterback’s first chance to head to the SEC as Brian Kelly tried to make Rees his offensive coordinator when taking the LSU job last year.

So a year later, why was Rees willing to get on a plane and head to Tuscaloosa after saying no to the Bayou? Pete Sampson of The Athletic joined the Paul Finebaum Show and discussed exactly that. Sure, money had some to do with it, but as Notre Dame fans know, the freedom to do what he wanted was a factor, too.

If Rees truly does want to be coaching in the NFL one day then learning under Nick Saban is a good way to potentially do it. That and the five-star talent his roster will be loaded with that would probably make you and I both look like decent play callers and offensive minds, too.

Story continues

A big thanks to our colleagues at LSU Tigers Wire for alerting us to the Finebaum-Sampson interview. Check out their work for everything related to LSU athletics.

List

25 unbreakable Notre Dame football records

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire