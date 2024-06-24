Details on Topeka hockey games released, here’s what to know

TOPEKA (KSNT) – New information on four upcoming hockey games in Topeka slated for early 2025 are being released Monday.

The Stormont Vail Events Center issued a press release on June 24 for four hockey games set for January and February 2025. These neutral site hockey games were initially announced back on June 12. The full schedule can be found below:

Jan. 24 – Danville Dashers vs. Baton Rouge Zydeco

Jan. 25 – Danville Dashers vs. Baton Rouge Zydeco

Jan. 31 – Danville Dashers vs. Port Huron Prowlers

Feb. 1 – Danville Dashers vs. Port Huron Prowlers

Comedian Pete Davidson set to appear in Topeka

Tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Cable Dahmer Box Office and ticketmaster.com. These will range from $16 to $24.

“We extend an open invitation to the local fans to join us in supporting these neutral site hockey games at the Stormont Vail Events Center, as we aspire to further integrate hockey into the Topeka community,” said Barry Soskin, owner of the Port Huron Prowlers.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Follow Matthew Self on X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/MatthewLeoSelf

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.