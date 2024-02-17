Details of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s new contract revealed

Steve Sarkisian is set to become one of college football’s highest-paid coaches.

Details of Sarkisian’s new contract were released on Saturday. The fourth-year Texas head coach will become the third-highest paid coach in college football, trailing only Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

After an impressive 2023 season that included a Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff berth, many assumed a raise for Sarkisian was imminent. The retirement of Nick Saban followed by the potential poaching of Sarkisian by the Crimson Tide expedited that process.

The University of Texas Board of Regents is set to approve terms for Sarkisian’s new contract next week that include a $10.3 million salary that increases by $100,000 per year through 2030. Sarkisian was originally scheduled to make $5.8 million in 2024.

Sarkisian will also receive a one-time payment of $300,000 from Texas by April 1. Other notable details of his new contract include an increase in ticket allotment and an increase in nonguaranteed compensation.

Here’s a look at the full details of Sarkisian’s new contract.

Details of Steve Sarkisian's new contract, via the UT System Board of Regents meeting agenda for Feb. 21-22. pic.twitter.com/poQ18YWZm0 — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) February 17, 2024

