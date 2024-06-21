Details: The staggering money Barcelona are set to earn from new Nike jersey contract

An insight into the details of the contract set to be penned by La Liga giants Barcelona with sporting manufacturer Nike has this week been forthcoming online.

The info comes courtesy of Mundo Deportivo, and points towards the Blaugrana as being in line for a record-breaking financial boost.

The subject of the relationship between Nike and Barca has of course long dominated the headlines in Spain.

This comes after Joan Laporta publicly denounced the club’s kit manufacturer, before taking the matter to court in attempts to sever the terms between the parties a full four years early, on grounds of breach of contract.

Such attempts in the end proved unsuccessful, with the law having sided with Nike.

Still, the entire saga made clear to the American corporation that Barcelona’s threats were more than simply words, with the Catalans having engaged in widely-reported negotiations with Puma, too.

Not only that, but the German sportswear company offered up a contract dwarfing that of the current terms to which they find themselves tied.

Safe to say, then, that in efforts to get their relationship with Barca back on track, Nike required action.

And, if the latest word stemming from the media is anything to go by, this this is precisely what the Oregon-based company are readying.

As per the aforementioned Mundo Deportivo:

‘Sources familiar with the negotiation explain to MD that the two parties are very close to sealing an agreement that will be historic for the interests of FC Barcelona.’

Of the specific details to have surfaced, Barca are understood to be ready to commit to a 10-year deal, whilst Nike would rather 15.

A compromise is therefore expected to be reached in the region of 12 years, through 2036.

Turning attentions towards the financial side of things, first on the table for the Spanish club is a hefty €150 million contract renewal bonus.

On top of that, the Blaugrana will be entitled to a guaranteed €90 million-per-year, as well as considerable bonuses.

Crucially, it is also noted that Joan Laporta and co. have managed to remove the financial penalties to which they were previously bound, based on sporting objectives.

Not only that, but a series of release clauses will be included, too, ensuring that, in the case of what Barcelona deem as another breach of contract, they will simply be able to terminate the agreement, without taking the matter to court.

Conor Laird | GSFN