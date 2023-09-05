Details on speeding and reckless driving arrest of Georgia football's Jarvis Jones

Jarvis Jones, the Georgia football support staffer and former Bulldogs star linebacker, was arrested after being pulled over by Athens Clarke-County police the night before the team’s season-opener for driving more than double the speed limit.

Police were monitoring traffic at 10:40 p.m. Friday with a speed detection device when Jones’ 1984 Buick Regal was clocked going 86 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone westbound on W. Broad Street, according to a police incident report obtained on Tuesday morning. A police spokesperson said he was pulled over near the intersection of Old Epps Bridge Rd.

The former NFL first round pick of the Steelers was handcuffed for reckless driving and also cited for speeding, both misdemeanors. He was booked in the Clarke County Jail and bonded out early Saturday.

Jones serves as a Georgia player coordinator. He is slated to be inducted into Georgia’s Circle of Honor.

Jones arrest follows a turbulent offseason in which Georgia players were arrested or cited for speeding, reckless driving or racing at least 14 times.

Offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in an early morning crash on Jan. 15 after celebrating the national championship. Police said LeCroy, whose blood alcohol was more than twice the legal limit, was racing with defensive tackle Jalen Carter at speeds as much as 104 miles per hour.

Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint served a one-game suspension for multiple speeding incidents this offseason. He will return for Saturday’s game against Ball State.

Jones will face “internal discipline," coach Kirby Smart said Monday.

"It's a personnel matter and I really can't comment further on it,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Why Athens police arrested Georgia football's Jarvis Jones