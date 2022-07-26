Here are the details of Soldier Field's contract with the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are inhaling a lot of renovation options for Soldier Field from the city of Chicago.

However, it's unlikely the team will stay consider them. The team won a bid they put on Arlington Park back in the fall with the full intention of leaving Soldier Field and building a new stadium on the land they plan to close on in early 2023.

Can the Bears break their contract with the Chicago Park District?

The short answer -- yes. The Bears and the Chicago Park District have a lease that runs through 2033. But, they can break that lease as soon as 2026 at the cost of $84 million.

This is a small cost to building a new stadium. Without knowing how much the organization plans to spend on the new stadium, it will likely be multiple billion dollars. The Raiders' stadium (Allegiant stadium) cost them around $2 billion in Las Vegas and the Rams' stadium (SoFi stadium) cost the franchise $5 billion.

The cost to break the lease would go into the factor of building a new stadium, but it's a cost that the Bears will likely pay to move out to the suburbs.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during the unveiling of the possible renovations to Soldier Field that the Bears would be "foolish" not to consider the plan she has for the stadium.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!