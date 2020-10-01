The details of Sixers' aggressive pursuit to get Doc Rivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers ran a fast break to get the coach they wanted, Doc Rivers.

After Rivers and the Clippers parted ways Monday afternoon, within hours managing partner Josh Harris was trying to arrange a plane to go get Rivers to Philadelphia for an interview. Or the Sixers were going to go to Rivers' home in California to meet with him face-to-face. GM Elton Brand spoke extensively with Rivers on Monday night.

Rivers arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon and interviewed with Harris and co-managing partner David Blitzer, and Brand Wednesday night.

The Sixers were very aggressive and moved quickly to get Rivers. I’m told the Houston Rockets were interested in Rivers, as well as another team or two, but the Sixers made sure they didn’t leave anything to chance. They struck first. A source says Sixers players wanted Rivers to be their new head coach.