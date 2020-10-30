Details of Ronnie Stanley’s contract extension with the Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have inked Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a five-year extension on Friday. The deal keeps one of Baltimore’s best young players in town for the foreseeable future and gives them a foundation to build off of. However, the contract extension isn’t a cheap one, for either Stanley or the Ravens.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Stanley’s contract extension has a maximum value of $112.866 million when including this year’s salary, and a total of $98.75 million in new money over the five-year deal. More importantly, the deal will pay Stanley a total of $47.116 million before the start of next season when including his fifth-year option salary this year.

While Stanley’s deal doesn’t make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL right now, it’s a deal that helps reset the market following Houston giving tackle Laremy Tunsil a record-breaking three-year extension. As predicted, Stanley is one of the richest men in the NFL.