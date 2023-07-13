Details revealed of Noah Clowney’s contract with the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets selected former Alabama power forward, Noah Clowney, with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Alongside Brandon Miller, who was selected No. 2 overall by the Charlotte Hornets, the duo of Alabama players were the first to both be selected in the first round since 1995 in Antonio McDyess and Jason Caffey.

Clowney officially put the pen to the paper and signed his first NBA contract with Brooklyn this week. As the 21st pick in the draft, Clowney is expected to receive $3,089,520 for his rookie season that in total will be four years worth $15,146,274.

As a rookie, Clowney will have a chance to compete for playing time as he was drafted to play behind Dorian-Finney Smith who is a very replaceable player. The Nets aren’t thought to be immediate title contenders but will be in a place where they can push for a playoff spot.

In just one season with the Tide, Clowney started all 36 games and was a massive asset for Nate Oats in 2022-23. Clowney averaged 9.8 PPG, 0.8 APG, 7.9 RPG and 0.9 BPA. He hits the glass very well offensively, but will need to improve on the defensive end in year one.

On the dotted line ✍️ pic.twitter.com/ownQiOSiHV — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 11, 2023

