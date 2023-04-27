Details on reported long-term contract for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson revealed

The Baltimore Ravens lit the NFL world on fire on Thursday afternoon, agreeing to a five-year contract with quarterback Lamar Jackson. The deal puts an end to one of the craziest contract sagas in league history, and secures Jackson as Baltimore’s long-term quarterback.

After the deal was reported and announced, the details of the contract began emerging. According to multiple outlets, Jackson will become the highest-paid player in terms of average annual value at $52M per season, with his five-year deal coming out to $260 million guaranteed. He will reportedly also receive $185 million in total guarantees.

League source just added that the total "guaranteed" portion on Lamar Jackson's deal is $185M. https://t.co/L8FHaAxEIU — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire