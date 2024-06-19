Details: Real Madrid’s Rafa Marín sale fee & buyback clause

An insight into the financial details of Real Madrid defender Rafa Marín’s imminent move to Italy with Napoli has this afternoon been provided.

The info comes courtesy of Diario AS, and points towards considerable figures being involved in the operation.

Stopper Marín, it is understood, is now just ‘one step away’ from a move to the aforementioned Napoli.

Fresh off an impressive loan stint with La Liga outfit Deportivo Alavés, the 22-year-old was recently earmarked as a leading summer target on the part of the brass at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

With Marín viewed as little more than a backup option by parent club Real Madrid for the time being, Los Blancos, in turn, were willing to entertain Napoli’s interest.

And, as per a whole host of sources, negotiations between the two clubs are set to bear imminent fruit.

Just how much, though, will the Spanish champions receive for their departing defender?

As per the aforementioned AS, a fee in the region of €15 million has been agreed upon.

Significantly, it is also noted that Real Madrid look set to maintain control of Marín’s long-term future courtesy of the inclusion of a buyback clause in the transfer agreement, worth in excess of €30 million.

Conor Laird | GSFN