Details of RB Boston Scott’s contract with the Eagles

The Eagles are keeping the Giant Killer in place, signing running back Boston Scott to a one-year, $2 million deal.

The details are always in the numbers, and according to Jeff McLane, Scott has a $1.85M base salary ($1.08M fully guaranteed) for 2023, along with $8,824 per/game roster bonuses worth up to $150,000 overall.

Details on RB Boston Scott's one-year, $2M contract with the #Eagles: – $1.85M base salary ($1.08M fully guaranteed)

– $8,824 per/game roster bonuses worth up to $150K — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 16, 2023

In 15 appearances this season, Scott had 54 carries for 217 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns, a dropoff from his career-best seven touchdowns and 373 yards in 2021.

More Eagles News and Notes!

C.J. Gardner-Johnson doesn't seem thrilled with the free-agent market so far Colts have interest in Eagles free agent QB Gardner Minshew Darius Slay confirms that he's staying with the Eagles Darius Slay expected to remain with Eagles after initial contract squabble Report: Eagles working to keep Darius Slay amid contract squabble

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire