Details of PSG and Kylian Mbappé’s ugly divorce revealed

In February, Kylian Mbappé (25) confirmed to the president of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, that he would be leaving the club at the end of his contract on the 1st of July to join Real Madrid.

It was a decision that has allegedly been at the heartbeat of a conflict between the two men in the following months, with Info Blast alleging that the club stopped all payments to the player from February. On the 21st of June, L’Équipe reported that Mbappé had contacted the club through his lawyers demanding payment for missed wages and bonuses, including a loyalty bonus.

According to the French outlet, PSG do not agree with the France captain’s assessment of the situation. They believe that Mbappé agreed to give up some of his wages and forgo his bonuses last summer when he and the club came to a gentleman’s agreement – although nothing was ever signed and no contract specifying these terms was ratified.

PSG contacted Info Blast and stated, “The player pledged to protect the club upon his departure, firstly giving assurances that he would not leave on a ‘free transfer’ and then if his departure was ultimately a free transfer, agreeing not to leave “for free” (in other words, giving up certain financial rights), which is what some recent holdbacks relate to.”

GFFN | Nick Hartland