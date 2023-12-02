Here are the details for Prince Avenue football's GHSA state championship matchup

BOGART − The semifinals of the Georgia High School Association state football playoffs are in the books.

One more Athens-area team saw its season end with previously undefeated Jefferson losing at Creekside. That leaves one team in the hunt for a state championship in 2023. Here is the Athens-area program still alive and their opponent in the GHSA finals on Dec. 11.

Class A-Division 1

Prince Avenue Christian (12-1) vs. Swainsboro (12-2)

