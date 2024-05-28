Details of Patriots QB Drake Maye’s rookie contract revealed

The contract details for New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye have reportedly been revealed.

It’s a fully guaranteed four-year, $36.63 million deal that comes with a $23.46 million signing bonus tacked on, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Maye agreed to the contract on Tuesday, as the rookie looks to stabilize and rejuvenate the Patriots’ quarterback room.

He has been impressing coaches with his work ethic since his arrival, which is key for a Patriots team that ranked 30th in the NFL last season in total offense. Many of their issues stemmed from inconsistent quarterback play.

Now the question is: When will Drake Maye start? New England has a veteran quarterback in Jacoby Brissett, who could serve as a bridge option while Maye learns the offense.

This time around, it appears that New England has a plan in place to make sure the development of their rookie quarterback goes smoothly. Having that plan in place is important for the future of the franchise.

