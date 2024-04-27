Details of Packers trade up with Bills in fifth round of 2024 draft

After trading up in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft to get Oregon safety Evan Williams, the Green Bay Packers traded up again in the fifth round before selecting Duke offensive lineman Jacob Monk at No. 163 overall.

General manager Brian Gutekunst sent a sixth-round pick (No. 219) to the Buffalo Bills to move up five spots from No. 168.

The target was Monk, an experienced and versatile offensive lineman who tested like an elite athlete pre-draft. He made 58 starts — with starts at guard, center and right tackle — and has a Relative Athletic Score of 9.74. The cost was one of the Packers’ two remaining sixth-round picks.

Trade details

Packers send: No. 168 (fifth round), No. 219 (sixth round)

Bills send: No. 163 (fifth round)

According to the Rich Hill trade value chart, the Packers sent 12 points of value (168: 9; 219: 3) and received 9 points in return (163: 9)

The Packers remaining Day 3 picks (4)

Fifth round, No. 169 (Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State)

Sixth round, No. 202

Seventh round, No. 245

Seventh round, No. 255

