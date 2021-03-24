Here are details of OLB Jeremiah Attaochu’s contract with Bears

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
The Chicago Bears strengthened their pass rush with the addition of Jeremiah Attaochu, who joins an outside linebackers room that consists of Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, the two highest-paid players on the team.

Attaochu looks to fill a similar role that Barkevious Mingo did last season, where he split reps with Quinn and saw significant action. Attaochu has experience in that department, as be filled in for an injured Von Miller with the Denver Broncos last season.

Now, we have details of Attacohu’s contract with the Bears.

Attaochu signed a two-year deal worth $5.5 million, including a $1.6 million signing bonus and $2.85 million guaranteed. Attaochu will have a cap hit of $1.65 million in 2021, which includes a base salary of $1.25 million and a signing bonus of $1.6 million.

By companion, his predecessor Mingo signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, where he’ll earn $1.25 million. But it’s fair to see Attaochu is a clear upgrade from Mingo.

3 takeaways from Andy Dalton's introductory press conference

