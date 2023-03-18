Details for OL Will Hernandez’ 2-year contract with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals inked offensive lineman Will Hernandez to a two-year contract to return after playing on a one-year deal last season. It was a reported $9 million.

The details of the contract are on Over the Cap and also on Spotrac.

It is actually a two-year, $9 million contract with $4.5 million fully guaranteed, all paid this year.

He gets a $2.5 million signing bonus and will make $2 million in fully guaranteed salary in 2023. He also earns $25,000 per game he is active in 2023, for a max of $425,000.

His 2023 cap hit will be as much as $3.675 million if he is active all 17 games.

In 2024, he is due a $500,000 roster bonus on March 19. He is scheduled for a salary of $3.15 million and can earn up to $425,000 again ($25,000 per game he is active) in per-game roster bonuses.

His cap hit in 2024 will be as much as $5.325 million but he can be released before the roster bonus only incur the dead money charge of $1.25 million.

