Here are details of OL Elijah Wilkinson’s contract with Bears

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
The Chicago Bears added some valuable depth to the offensive line with the addition of former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson to a one-year contract.

Chicago has a vacant right tackle spot up for grabs following the release of Bobby Massie earlier this offseason. The Bears are bringing back Germain Ifedi, who took over for Massie at right tackle, but he’ll likely have some competition from Wilkinson at that vacant right tackle position.

Now, we have details of Wilkinson’s contract with the Bears.

Wilkinson singed a one-year deal worth $1.27 million, including $987,500 guaranteed and a $137,500 signing bonus. In 2021, Wilkinson will earn a base salary of $990,000 and a signing bonus of $137,500, while carrying a cap hit of $987,500.

By comparison, earlier this offseason, Chicago re-signed Ifedi to a one-year deal worth $4.25 million, including $2.25 million guaranteed and a $2.25 million sining bonus. Ifedi’s cap his for the 2021 season is $4.25 million.

List

Bears 2021 roster: Evaluating each position after the first wave of free agency

