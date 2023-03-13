Details of OG Nate Davis’ contract with Bears

After kicking off free agency by signing linebacker T.J Edwards from the Eagles, Bears general manager Ryan Poles continued his busy day by signing former Titans guard Nate Davis.

Davis has played exclusively at right guard, which begs the question what’s going to happen with guys like Cody Whitehair (a possible cap casualty) and Teven Jenkins (a possible position switch).

Details of Davis’ contract have emerged. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it’s a three-year deal worth $39 million with $19.25 million guaranteed.

The signing of Davis could lead to the Bears attempting to trade, or eventually release, Cody Whitehair, who has a cap hit of over $14 million in 2023.

It's a 3-year, $30M deal for Nate Davis. https://t.co/gvmvfAxsdN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Davis has played in at least 95 percent of offensive snaps in each of the last three seasons for the Titans and helped create holes for Derrick Henry and the Titans run game.

The offensive line has been on the forefront of discussion between fans, and the Bears have begun revamping the unit.

Chicago has been amongst the most active teams in free agency thus far, with the additions of Davis, Tremaine Edmunds, and the aforementioned Edwards.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire