Details of Michael Dickson’s 4-year extension with Seahawks revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

We already know how Michael Dickson celebrated his four-year extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

The All-Pro punter ordered pizza, of course.

But now we know the 25-year-old is set for a hefty payday after reaching an agreement with the Seahawks on a $14.5 million, four-year contract extension.

Listen & Subscribe to the Talkin' Seahawks podcast

Brady Henderson of ESPN recently broke down Dickson’s four-year contract extension, which includes:

$8.5 million guaranteed

$6.5 million signing bonus

Base salaries are $1M (fully guaranteed), $3.083M ($1M guaranteed), $2M, $2.55M, $2.95M

Cap number this year is $2.373M

Yearly incentives and 2025 escalator push max value to $16M

As Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times noted, Dickson's extension also saved the Seahawks some money.

As expected, Michael Dickson's extension brought down his cap hit by about $1 million. Seahawks now have $8.33 million in 221, via https://t.co/fz1zoQuoiU. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 13, 2021

It was a much-deserved raise for the Seahawks punter who was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection as a rookie with 48.2 yards per punt. In 2020, he delivered a career-best 49.6 yards per kick with a league-leading 32 kicks downed inside the 2020.

Now, the team's 2018 fifth-round pick will play a crucial role in Seattle’s special teams success through 2025.

“I really wanted to get to the Seahawks, and then they drafted me and that was a dream come true," he said. “To know that I can spend another four, five years here is just the best thing that could happen to me, for sure.”