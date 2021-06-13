Details of Michael Dickson’s 4-year extension with Seahawks revealed
We already know how Michael Dickson celebrated his four-year extension with the Seattle Seahawks.
The All-Pro punter ordered pizza, of course.
But now we know the 25-year-old is set for a hefty payday after reaching an agreement with the Seahawks on a $14.5 million, four-year contract extension.
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently broke down Dickson’s four-year contract extension, which includes:
$8.5 million guaranteed
$6.5 million signing bonus
Base salaries are $1M (fully guaranteed), $3.083M ($1M guaranteed), $2M, $2.55M, $2.95M
Cap number this year is $2.373M
Yearly incentives and 2025 escalator push max value to $16M
As Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times noted, Dickson's extension also saved the Seahawks some money.
It was a much-deserved raise for the Seahawks punter who was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection as a rookie with 48.2 yards per punt. In 2020, he delivered a career-best 49.6 yards per kick with a league-leading 32 kicks downed inside the 2020.
Now, the team's 2018 fifth-round pick will play a crucial role in Seattle’s special teams success through 2025.
“I really wanted to get to the Seahawks, and then they drafted me and that was a dream come true," he said. “To know that I can spend another four, five years here is just the best thing that could happen to me, for sure.”