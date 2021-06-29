Here are the details on Kyle Pitts’ guaranteed rookie contract

Former Florida star Kyle Pitts made history at the 2021 NFL draft when the Atlanta Falcons drafted him No. 4 overall to make him become the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Pitts signed his rookie contract.

Atlanta and Pitts reached an agreement on a four-year deal where the Falcons will pay Pitts $32.9 million that is fully guaranteed. After his signing, Florida’s eight NFL draft picks are all under contract. Their contracts combined are worth $71.2 million, with $49.7 million guaranteed.

Pitts’ decision to leave Florida after his junior season was a smart one. He excelled in 2020 where he won the John Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end. He also became the first player at tight end to finish as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award that goes to the country’s best receiver regardless of position.

The former Gators tight end burst onto the scene in 2019. He hauled in 54 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns. Even in an injury-plagued 2020, Pitts still managed to post 43 catches for 770 and 12 touchdowns.

Now he wants to prove to Atlanta that he was worth a top-five pick.

“I’m definitely humbled,” Pitts said, according to Swamp247. “It’s a dream come true to even get drafted. To be top five, that’s something special. The first tight end, I mean, I don’t even know how to put it into words. I’m just elated with joy. I can’t even put into words how excited I am.”

Related