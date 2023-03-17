Details of Jordan Hicks’ restructure have been revealed

John Dillon
The Minnesota Vikings have made several moves to improve their salary cap situation since the offseason started, and have been hard at work restructuring the deals of players on their roster to free up space. The Vikings managed to save $1.5 million when they reworked linebacker Jordan Hicks’ contract this week, and the details of the move were announced on Friday.

Hicks is set to make just over $3.2 million in 2023 and can earn an additional $200,000 in roster bonuses per game. His $50,000 workout bonus will also factor into his pay and will incentivize him to participate in all team activities in the offseason. He can also see an additional escalator of $1.0 million if he is named to the Pro Bowl next season. The entirety of Hicks’ base salary is guaranteed.

Though the savings of this restructuring are relatively modest, Minnesota needs all the help it can get as they look to re-tool its roster for the coming season. Hicks seems poised to play a key role in the Vikings’ defense in 2023, and with his team-friendly deal, is providing the team with valuable utility beyond his contributions on the field.

 

