Details of injury to Ravens DL Michael Pierce revealed

The Baltimore Ravens have seen multiple players go down with injuries over the course of the 2022 season so far. In Week 3, the team had offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (ankle), outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) and defensive lineman Michael Pierce (arm) leave the game against the New England Patriots.

Both Mekrai and Pierce had to be carted off of the field, and on Wednesday Ian Rapaport of NFL Network shed light on the details surrounding the injury to Pierce, revealing that suffered a biceps tear. He also made clear that there isn’t any official word as to whether Pierce will be able to play again during the 2022 season, something echoed by Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh during his Wednesday media availability.

#Ravens DT Michael Pierce suffered a biceps tear in Sunday’s win, sources say, but there is not definitive word yet on how to proceed and if Pierce can continue playing at some point this season. Those tests and decisions are ongoing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2022

Pierce has been one of the Ravens’ most consistent defenders in 2022, providing solid run-stuffing ability while also being an interior pass rushing presence from the nose tackle position. Losing him for any amount of time would be a major blow to the Baltimore defensive line, but the defensive from is one of the Ravens’ deepest positions. If Pierce is forced to miss some or all of the remainder of 2022, players such as Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington, Travis Jones and more would have to step up in his absence.

