Details of Iliman Ndiaye’s Everton move revealed

According to La Provence, Everton have reached an agreement with Olympique de Marseille to buy Iliman Ndiaye (24) for €20 million with bonuses included.

Despite only joining Marseille last summer, the Senegalese winger looks to be swiftly facing an exit from his boyhood club, with the Marseille-based paper alleging that he struggled to adjust to the pressure of his dream move, scoring four times and assisting three in his 46 appearances.

Marseille will not lose any money from this move with Ndiaye leaving for the same amount that he was signed for when he joined the club from Sheffield United. Ndiaye will hope that a return to England will see a return to form, with the player a crucial star in Sheffield’s promotion campaign in the 2022/23 season.

Les Phocéens will be hoping to reshape their squad significantly this summer with the southern side looking to reinforce their defence with the pursuit of Lilian Brassier (24).

GFFN | Nick Hartland