Details on former Iowa Hawkeyes inking NFL rookie deals

We are under two months away from NFL training camps officially getting underway and rookies will get into full-team activities as they approach their first season. The Iowa Hawkeyes had a handful of draftees this past draft and each of them is looking to make a splash. Iowa saw four players off the board in the first three rounds of the 2023 NFL draft.

Lukas Van Ness, Green Bay Packers, and Jack Campbell, Detroit Lions, were taken in the first round and should be instant contributors to their teams from day one onward. Sam LaPorta was taken just outside the first round but is going to have a large role this season for the Lions. Along with them is Riley Moss, Denver Broncos, who heard his name called in the third round.

Here is an updated look at where each of the former Hawkeyes stand with their NFL rookie contracts as the season approaches.

Jack Campbell, LB - Detroit Lions

Jack Campell agreed to a four-year, $14.722 million deal with the Lions that is fully guaranteed. Campbell’s cap hit will average out to $3.680 million per year over the contract.

Sam Laporta, TE - Detroit Lions

Sam LaPorta signed a four-year, $9.465 million deal with the Lions that includes $7.825 million fully guaranteed. LaPorta’s cap hit will average out to $2.366 million per year over the contract.

Riley Moss, CB - Denver Broncos

Riley Moss inked a four-year, $5.477 million deal with the Broncos that includes a fully guaranteed signing bonus of $961,812. Moss’ cap hit will average out to $1.361 million per year over the contract.

Lukas Van Ness, DE - Green Bay Packers

Lukas Van Ness is the final rookie yet to sign his NFL contract. Per his draft slot, he is estimated to get a contract worth a total value of $17.388 million with a signing bonus of $9.645 million.

Only time will tell as to when the ink dries, but Van Ness is with the team and working at minicamps. His teammates have taken notice and it should be a matter of time before a deal is done.

