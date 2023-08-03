Details emerge of Yankees’ Domingo German incident

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German (0) delivers a pitch during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium / Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports

The incident that led to the Yankees placing pitcher Domingo German on the restricted list on Wednesday occurred at Yankee Stadium and was not a domestic situation, clubhouse sources say.

On Tuesday evening of this week, German grew belligerent while in the clubhouse at Yankee Stadium, though there is no word of an altercation with a teammate or other individuals. Witnesses determined that German was under the influence of alcohol and did not appear in control of his emotions.

Several Yankees, including GM Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone and ace Gerrit Cole, appeared visibly shaken when asked about German on Wednesday.

German’s behavior on Tuesday was not connected to the armpit injury that led the Yankees to scratch him from Monday’s start, then insert him into the game in the fifth inning, sources said.

German was previously suspended 81 games by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy following an incident in 2019 in which he reportedly became physically violent with his partner while intoxicated.

German is not currently in violation of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, nor is he under investigation by Major League Baseball, sources said. The Yankees handled the recent matter internally.

By Wednesday, German had entered inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse.

Both Cashman and German’s agent, Dan Lozano, declined comment for this story.