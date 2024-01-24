New details emerge on why Los Angeles Lakers are out on a Zach Lavine trade

More reporting regarding why the Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to trade for Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine in new reporting from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, who writes that “LaVine … is not considered an option (for the Lakers) at this point.”

“The reasons are varied,” writes the ESPN reporter of why opposing ball clubs might not be so keen to deal for the UCLA alum. “With injuries already costing him 18 games this season, his production failing to translate to team success in Chicago and nearly $90 million guaranteed to him in the next two years” writes McMenamin, “there would be too much risk involved for L.A.”

There is also an additional $49 million player option for 2026-27 for the Lakers to consider as a deterrent on the risk side of things.

“The Lakers have also considered dealing for players who could address specific needs in a potential playoff matchup, such as Andre Drummond of the Bulls,” notes the ESPN reporter.

