New details emerge about former Bears DC Alan Williams’ resignation

There’s been a lot of speculation, rumors and uncertainty surrounding the resignation of former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams, who officially stepped away last Wednesday.

While the Bears have remained mum about the circumstances surrounding his exit, ESPN insider Adam Schefter revealed some new details about Williams. According to Schefter, Williams didn’t resign for anything illegal. But it was inappropriate and Bears Human Resources did get involved.

In Williams’ official statement, he cited stepping back “to take care of my health and family.”

ESPN’s @AdamSchefter reports that former Bears DC Alan Williams resigned not for anything illegal but it was inappropriate & Bears HR got involved pic.twitter.com/SigqVbQ2Jh — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) September 24, 2023

Schefter confirmed head coach Matt Eberflus will take over defensive play calling for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, as he did last week in Williams’ absence against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

