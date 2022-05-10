Details emerge for EJ Perry’s contract with Jags

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been known to find a gem or two in undrafted free agency, and fans are hoping that can continue this year. One player who the team has high hopes for is former Brown University quarterback EJ Perry, who signed with the team last week after initially agreeing to join Philadelphia.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Jags gave the undrafted rookie a significant amount of guaranteed money, including a $23K signing bonus. Additionally, the contract is set to pay him $207K in total guarantees, bringing his fully guaranteed amount to $230K.

The #Jaguars gave QB E.J. Perry $230,000 guaranteed — a $23K signing bonus and $207K salary guarantee. Perry initially agreed with the #Eagles, who gave QB Carson Strong a $320K guarantee, including a $20K bonus. Two of the biggest guarantees for undrafted players this year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 10, 2022

Perry was a player who many mocks had as a sixth to seventh-round option in the draft after he impressed at the East-West Shrine Game. With teams always looking to add serviceable backups and developmental players at the quarterback position, it seems Perry had some leverage to shoot for a high-end undrafted contract.

Perry started his collegiate career at Boston College in 2017. However, in 2019, he went to Brown University where he was able to secure a role as a starter. Perry was successful with the Bears and won the Bushnell Cup, which is given to the best Ivy League player in the country annually.

During his last season at Brown University, he was 295-of-444 (64.4%) in terms of his completion rate and threw for 3,033 yards while adding 24 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. Now, Perry will look to take advantage of learning from a quarterback whisperer in Doug Pederson while trying to stick on the Jags’ roster as a backup quarterback of some form.