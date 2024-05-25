Details emerge on Brock Bowers’ massive rookie contract with Raiders

Former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is officially a Las Vegas Raider, and he’ll be paid handsomely in his rookie contract.

The No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft will make upwards of $18.1 million, fully guaranteed, over four years with a $10 million signing bonus. A much-deserved payday for one of the greatest Georgia players of all-time and the best tight end in college football history.

Bowers is the only player ever to earn two Mackey Awards, given to the nation’s top player at the position. He is also only one of three Bulldogs to earn consensus All-American honors three times (Herschel Walker, David Pollack).

In 40 games over three seasons, Bowers racked up 175 receptions for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also added 193 yards rushing and five scores on the ground.

Bowers provides the Raiders with some unique versatility. He can line up at almost any skill position and win reps. It’s only a matter of time before he makes his mark as a pro.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire