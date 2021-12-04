Details emerge of Brian Kelly’s final Notre Dame recruiting trip

Tobias Merriweather will be the answer to a trivia question years from now.

“Who was the recruit that Brian Kelly was visiting right when news of him leaving for LSU came out?” will be the question.

Meg Wochnick of The Colombian has details on what wound up being Kelly’s final recruiting trip with Notre Dame and perhaps his most memorable.

Some highlights of her report include:

The Vancouver visit to Merriweather featured Kelly as well as Tommy Rees, Brian Polian, and wide receivers coach Del Alexander

The conversation included Kelly discussing his 2009 exit from Cincinnati but not once did him ever potentially leaving Notre Dame come up

Kelly left in the middle of the visit to take a phone call that lasted roughly 15 minutes

Kelly had three servings of the home-cooked burnt ends

Be sure to check out the full story by Wochnick for one of the crazier recruiting moments you’ll ever hear about.

Merriweather, a four-star wide receiver remains verbally committed to Notre Dame but says Michigan, UCLA, and a host of other programs have contacted him since Kelly’s departure.

I can’t wait for the documentary that comes out in a decade where Tommy Rees spills the beans as to what was said in the SUV when reports of Kelly’s exit surfaced.

There was no word in the report on if Kelly spoke on that 15-minute phone call with a southern accent or not.

