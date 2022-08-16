Details on Duane Brown contract released

The details on new Jets’ left tackle Duane Brown have been released, thanks to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Brown has a two-year contract worth $22 million that includes a $7.88 million signing bonus. His base salary for 2022 will be $1.12 million and he will make $9 million in base salary in 2023. He also gets a $1 million roster bonus each year. Only the $9 million in 2022 is guaranteed.

The Jets also added three void years to the contract to lower the cap charges, particularly in this first year of the deal. This allows the Jets to spread the $7.88 million cap hit across five years, rather than two. As a result, Brown will count just $3.696 million against the cap in 2022. That cap hit jumps to $11.576 million in 2023, thanks to the $9 million base salary. The Jets could, theoretically, move on from Brown after this season and only be left with $6.304 million in dead money and would save about $5.2 million in cap space.

With the voided years, the Jets will have $4.728 million in dead money in 2024, since the remaining cap hits from the void years with accelerate to 2024.

As ESPN’s Rich Cimini pointed out on Twitter, this is an unusual deal for the Jets. They typically don’t deal with void years on contracts. In this case, had the Jets not added void years, Brown’s cap hit for 2022 would have been $6.06 million ($3.94 million signing bonus charge).

