Details of DT Justin Jones’ contract with Bears

The Chicago Bears had to pivot at defensive tackle after news broke that big-name signing Larry Ogunjobi would not be signing with the team after failing a physical. It didn’t take long for the Bears to sign former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones in his place.

While it wasn’t a good look for general manager Ryan Poles in regards to Ogunjobi, he did react rather quickly to find a quality replacement at the three-technique position in Jones.

Details of Jones’ contract have emerged, and it’s certainly more reasonable than Ogunjobi’s, which was to be expected. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, it’s a two-year deal worth $12 million for Jones.

Two years, $12 million on this deal for Justin Jones and the #Bears. https://t.co/yqvleXMWR8 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2022

Jones is coming off an impressive season with the Chargers, where he had career highs in tackles (37), sacks (3.0) and QB hits (5). He added five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one pass breakup in 11 games.

While Jones isn’t the caliber player Ogunjobi is, it’s a solid move landing Jones, who had a huge impact on an otherwise terrible Chargers run defense. Not to mention, the contract is more favorable, which could allow Poles to still make a big splash at offensive tackle in free agency.

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List