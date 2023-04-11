Details of DL Rasheem Green’s contract with Bears

The Chicago Bears added another veteran to their defensive line with the signing of defensive end Rasheem Green to a one-year contract.

He joins fellow free-agent defensive end DeMarcus Walker and defensive tackle Andrew Billings as new faces in the defensive line room this offseason.

Details of Green’s contract have emerged, and it’s an affordable one for the Bears. According to Aaron Wilson, Green’s one-year deal is worth $1.5 million with a total maximum value of $2.75 million.

That includes a $500,000 base salary guarantee, $350,000 signing bonus, $500,000 in per game active roster bonus, $250,000 incentive and $150,000 workout bonus.

#Bears deal for veteran defensive end Rasheem Green: one year, $1.5 million salary ($500,00 base salary guarantee), $350K signing bonus, $500,000 in per game active roster bonus, $250,000 incentive, $150,000 workout bonus. Total max value, $2.75 million. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 11, 2023

Green is a former third-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, who played four years with Seattle before joining the Houston Texans in 2022. He’s already played five years in the league and is only 25 years old, so there’s plenty of upside with this move by general manager Ryan Poles.

Green is a versatile defensive lineman with the ability to play outside and inside, and he should be a solid rotational piece in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire