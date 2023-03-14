Details of DL DeMarcus Walker’s contract with Bears

The Chicago Bears made their first move along the defensive line in the free agency negotiating period, agreeing to terms with defensive end DeMarcus Walker.

It wasn’t the splash defensive line signing that Bears fans were expecting on Day 1. But Walker provides a clear upgrade off the edge. Especially for a pass rush that managed a league-worst 20 sacks in 17 games. Not to mention, he’s a versatile defensive lineman who can play inside, as well.

Details of Walker’s contract have emerged, and it’s a front-loaded contract for the Bears. According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, it’s a three-year contract for Walker worth $21 million with $16 million guaranteed.

It's a 3-year deal worth $21 million with $16 fully guaranteed for DeMarcus Walker, per source. The Bears finish the day by bringing an edge rusher into the mix. An absolute necessity on defense. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) March 14, 2023

Walker is coming off a breakout year with the Tennessee Titans, where he notched 7.0 sacks, 32 pressures and 16 QB hits. He also earned a 72.8 grade from Pro Football Focus.

For reference, Walker had more sacks than Justin Jones, Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson combined. Also, his 16 QB hits were just four shy of Chicago’s team total of 20.

Walker, a former second-round pick in 2017, joins a defensive end group that also includes Gipson and Robinson. Still, the Bears have plenty of work to do on the defensive line, especially along the interior.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire