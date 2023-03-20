Details of Dean Lowry’s contract have been revealed

On Friday, it was announced that the Minnesota Vikings had agreed to terms with defensive lineman Dean Lowry. We now know the details of the contract.

On Sunday, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune released the details of Lowry’s contract including the cap hits each year.

Contract Details Cap Hits

The contract between Lowry and the Vikings appears to be a manageable one. With reasonable cap hits and performance incentives, Lowry has the potential to make a significant impact on the team’s defensive line.

As long as he continues to perform at a high level, the investment made by Minnesota should prove to be worthwhile.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire