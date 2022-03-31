Details of S Dane Cruikshank’s contract with Bears

The Chicago Bears have a new safety in Dane Cruikshank, who figures to serve a key depth role in Chicago’s secondary.

Cruikshank, a former fifth round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, has spent the last four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He’s played in 44 games, including four starts. Last season, Cruikshank appeared in 14 games with four starts, totaling 43 tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble.

Details of Cruikshank’s contract have emerged, and it’s a favorable one. Cruikshank gets a one-year deal worth $1.187 million with $1.047 million guaranteed, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. Cruikshank also gets a signing bonus of $152,500 and gets a fully-guaranteed salary of $1.035 million.

Cruikshank earned the moniker of “tight end eraser,” and he’s someone that Titans fans have been praising. While Cruikshank will likely be a depth piece at safety, he’s someone who can step in and hang with some of the best when needed.

Cruikshank appears to be replacing the departed Deon Bush, who’s a reliable depth piece and key special teams contributor. Cruikshank joins the re-signed DeAndre Houston-Carson and Eddie Jackson at safety.

