Details for Connecticut Sun's 2024 game at TD Garden revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For one night next August, the home of the Boston Celtics will become the home of the Connecticut Sun.

The Sun will play a regular season home game at TD Garden on Aug. 20, 2024, in an exciting collaboration between the WNBA franchise and its NBA counterpart. Connecticut hinted at a potential August 2024 game in Boston earlier this month, but now the date is set, with a start time set for 7 p.m. ET against an opponent to be determined when the WNBA schedule comes out later this month.

The Sun, who play their home games at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., racked up a franchise-record 27 wins in 2023 under head coach Stephanie White, who was named WNBA Coach of the Year in her first year on the job. Connecticut advanced to the WNBA semifinals before falling to the New York Liberty and has reached at least the semifinals in five consecutive seasons, including a WNBA Finals berth in 2022.

Now, New England's WNBA team will make its first trip to TD Garden, an arena with a rich winning tradition and 17 championship banners in its rafters.

With All-Stars Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner expected to return in 2024, the Sun again should be one of the top teams in the WNBA, and that Aug. 20 game could play a key role in playoff positioning entering the home stretch of the regular season.

Tickets for the game will go on exclusive presale on Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. ET to those who opt-in to Connecticut Sun @ TD Garden email list. General on-sale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. ET on December 19 on the team's official website.