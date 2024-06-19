Details of complex Napoli deal with Real Madrid for Rafa Marin

The details of the Napoli deal with Real Madrid for Rafa Marin are emerging and they including some complicated buy-back clauses from €25m to €70m.

Multiple sources reported today that the clubs had shaken hands on the agreement and were only down to the final details before completing the transfer.

Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio outlined the details this evening and they are somewhat unusual.

The fee for the purchase is going to be €10m, but Real Madrid will have a buy-back clause in the contract.

It cannot be activated before June 2026, at which point it would be worth €25m, rising to €35m in June 2027.

Napoli option can increase Rafa Marin clause

However, Napoli also have an option that can be activated in June 2025 to pay Real Madrid another €10m and that in turn bumps up the buy-back clause.

In that case, Real Madrid would have to pay €50m to get Rafa Marin back in 2026 and a massive €70m to repurchase the defender in 2027.

Meanwhile, the sale of Rafa Marin allows Real Madrid to bring in Leny Yoro from Lille.