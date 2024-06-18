Details of Celtics championship parade announced

The Boston Celtics are the 2024 NBA Champions. A gentlemen’s sweep saw Joe Mazzulla’s team ease past Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Now, the City of Boston can begin preparing for the celebrations that are to come. Boston is renowned for its championship parades, with their duck boats often taking center stage.

On Tuesday (June 18), the Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, announced that the championship parade would take place at 11 a.m. on Friday (June 21). The celebrations will likely last throughout the day, and there will be a significant influx of Celtics fans from around the globe. Wu told NBC Boston that she is expecting ‘well over’ 1 million people to be in the city.

Wu also credited the Celtics organization for what it brings and provides to the community. Her comments mirror that of Kyrie Irving, who recently noted how the fan base is ingrained within the franchise.

Celtics Lab 268: Boston wins it all, and C-Lab reacts https://t.co/N1nabUE6hd via @thecelticswire — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) June 18, 2024

With their win over Dallas on Monday, Boston earned its 18th NBA championship banner to become the most decorated franchise in league history.

As such, celebrations will likely rage on into the night and potentially into next season.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire