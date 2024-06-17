Details behind Simone Inzaghi’s new Inter contract

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is set to extend his contract with the Nerazzurri after guiding them to the Scudetto last season.

The 48-year-old ensured that the Nerazzurri would receive a second star on their jersey, following their 20th domestic success.

Inzaghi, who is currently under contract until 2025, is understood to want a two-year extension to his current deal. La Gazzetta dello Sport (via tuttomercatoweb) understands that although Inter bosses would prefer a 12 month extension, they are ready to table a one plus one solution – A renewal until 2027 with the option of a further 12 months.

Speaking to Rai Radio, President Beppe Marotta confirmed that, “There won’t be any problems, because both sides want to continue. It’s just a matter of closing the contract.”

It’s also understood that Inzaghi will receive a salary increase in his new deal. The coach currently earns €5.5M a season, which Gazzetta claims will rise by a further one million euros which could then be increased even more when factoring in any bonus payments.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN