Details: Barcelona offer up cash-plus-player deal for Athletic Club’s Nico Williams

The powers that be at Barcelona have tabled an opening offer to La Liga rivals Athletic Club, for star attacker Nico Williams.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who have on Tuesday provided an insight into the situation.

The name of wide-man Williams, of course, has long taken its place front and centre in the headlines in Catalunya’s capital.

Amid their ongoing search for reinforcements on the left flank, the Barcelona brass have identified the Spanish international as the ideal addition, owing to his differential characteristics.

Deco and co. are eager to see new head coach Hansi Flick trot out a front three of Nico, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski next season, a trident boasting all of the necessary characteristics to wreak havoc across opposing backlines.

And, if the latest word stemming from the media is anything to go by, as much has led the Blaugrana to move forward with an opening proposal to their counterparts at Athletic.

As revealed by Sport’s transfer insider David Bernabéu, the bid in question consists of both cash, and a player.

The Barca star up for grabs for Athletic comes in the form of Iñigo Martínez.

And on top of the stopper’s services, Deco and his team have also put €40 million, broken down into a pair of installments, on the table.

It now remains to be seen whether as much is of interest to the board at San Mamés.

¡No te pierdas #LaPosesión que empieza ya!



Con David Bernabéu a los mandos y Marc Marbà y Jaume Marcet como invitados al programa. En la tertulia analizamos el extraño silencio de Hansi Flick, la más que probable salida de Marc Guiu y el 'mercato' https://t.co/eMz2uboK9J — Diario SPORT (@sport) June 25, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN