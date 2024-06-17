Details: Barcelona braced for opening Mika Faye bid

The powers that be at La Liga giants Barcelona are readying themselves for the imminent arrival of an opening offer for defensive starlet Mikayil Faye.

That’s according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, who has on Monday provided the latest on the situation.

The club preparing a formal proposal for Faye, it is understood, come in the form of Portuguese giants FC Porto.

The Dragons are ready to offer up a sum in the region of €15 million to their counterparts at the Camp Nou, despite the fact that Faye, for his part, is yet to play a single senior game in Barcelona’s colours.

Considered a potential star in the making owing to his exploits with Rafa Márquez’s Barca Atlètic, though, a host of clubs from across the continent have been credited with an interest in the Senegalese international.

And Porto, it would appear, are eager to beat out the competition…

The bid in question is expected to land on the desks in Catalunya’s capital at some point this week, with a meeting between the two clubs, in turn, having been pencilled in.

Deco and the Barcelona brass are viewed as open to a sale, but only under specific conditions.

The Blaugrana will ask for a buy-back clause to be included in any deal with Porto, so as not to ‘lose control’ of Faye’s long-term future.

Conor Laird | GSFN