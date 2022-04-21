Details on 2022 NFL regular-season schedule release dates

The National Football League is gearing up for a new year and one of the highlights is the announcement of the regular-season schedule, which will be revealed in stages over a couple of weeks this spring.

Up first are the opponents for the “Thursday Night Football” game to air on Prime Video in Week 2, which will be announced on Thursday, April 28 during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Next up is the slate of this year’s International Games to be revealed on Wednesday, May 4 followed by other select games the Week of May 9.

Finally, teams will announce their first home-game opponent on Thursday, May 12 at 3:00 p.m. PT with the full 2022 regular-season schedule finally released that evening at 5:00 p.m. PT.

All the action will happen live on the NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app. ESPN will also air primetime specials on May 12.

Single-game tickets will go on sale once each game is announced.

