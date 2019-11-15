Detailing the extent of Eagles struggles at wide receiver: 'It's been grim'

The Patriots are prepared to take on the struggling Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, and New England's defense might cause them even greater problems.

The Eagles offense can't catch a break, with their main issue being the passing game. Although they do have a winning record at 5-4, Philadelphia's wide receivers have been abysmal.

Tom Curran and Phil Perry discussed the situation with NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank on a recent episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.

"Ertz has been fine, he's not putting up the numbers that he did last year but, he's getting double-teamed a lot more," Frank said. "I think Alshon (Jeffery) has just gotten old. I mean, their wide receivers are averaging, over the last seven games, 72 yards per game combined as a group. That's barely a 1,000 yard season as a team. Since DeSean (Jackson) went down, they're about 10.2 yards per catch as a group, which is terrible. They haven't caught a touchdown pass longer than six yards, the wide receivers, in their last six games. It's been grim. Alshon, he's only 29, but he kind of looks like he's 38. He just looks slow and he's had a bunch of injuries, really for years now. Agholor's regression has been shocking."

Philadelphia hasn't necessarily changed up their offense since that Super Bowl victory either -- and that could be a reason for minimal improvement over the past few years.

"I think they're learning that you can't keep bringing back the same group and expecting them to be the same people," Frank said. "That's the key to any championship team, is alright, how can we improve. You can't just keep doing the same thing, bringing back the same roster and Agholor, his regression has been mysterious because you look at that last drive in the Super Bowl and he had three consecutive first-down catches. Has anybody ever done that in the fourth quarter of a game-winning drive in the Super Bowl? I doubt it."

If the Eagles offense continues to struggle in Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, New England's defense will make it even more difficult on the wide receivers.

